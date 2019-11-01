Mary Lou Altom
Mary Lou Altom, 90, formerly of Coloma died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Royalton Manor in Royalton Township.
Services celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the Davidson Chapel of Florin Funeral Services in Coloma. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens. The visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the Davidson Chapel. Please share memories, messages or photos at www.florin.net.
Mary was born on April 13, 1929, in Benton Harbor, to Harold and Velma Baushke. She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed sewing. She also enjoyed singing in the church choir and was also a very good cook. In her younger days Mary loved to spend time at the beach.
Her family includes her son, John Altom of Marcellus, Mich.; and her nieces and nephews: Carl (Sheri) Baushke, Edward Baushke, Christopher (Heidi) Baushke, William (Pattie) Baushke, Susan (Mark) Brusveen, Donny (Stacey) Sage, Laurie Sage, Joseph (Pat) Sage, Samuel Sage, Doug Baushke, Kari Baushke and Tom Baushke.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Glenda, in 1987; her brothers, Thomas, James and Harold Jr.; and a sister, Shelby Sage.