Mary Lou Shirley
Mary Lou Shirley, 85, of Bloomingdale passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo.
Mary was born Jan. 6, 1934, in Grey Ridge, Mo., the daughter of Sheridan and Estella (Spesshart) Hines, both of whom precede her in passing. Also preceding her in passing are her late husband, Trues “Junior” Shirley, and a daughter, Laura Jean Shirley.
Mary worked for Don Boniface’s Bookstore, Kronen’s Bar and the Hartford Speedway. She remained active most of her adult life, and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Most importantly, she was a good mother who was caring and loving to all.
Mary is survived by three sons, Phillip (Cherie) Stillwell of Georgia, Calvin (DeLynn) Shirley of Lawton and Chet Shirley of Lawrence; two daughters, Judy (Bruce) Grates of Oklahoma and Victoria (Mary) Shannon of Illinois.
Visitation will take place from 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 12, at Calvin Funeral Home, Hartford, with funeral services taking place at noon. Burial will follow in Millburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mary’s name may be made to the Van Buren County Humane Society. Those wishing to leave memorial condolences for the family may do so at www.calvin-leonardfh.com.