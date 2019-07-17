Mary Lou Ziemke
Mary Lou Ziemke, 81, of Stevensville passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Royalton Manor in St. Joseph.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 619 Market St., St. Joseph, with Pastor Michael Roth officiating. Burial is to follow in Riverview Cemetery in St. Joseph. Friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Mary Lou was born on March 11, 1938, in Ellinton, Ga., to Fennell and Gladys (Tillman) Brown. She grew up helping her family on the farm. On April 4, 1958, she married Duane Ziemke in Moultrie, Ga. Mary Lou worked as a cook at Ponderosa for several years. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Joseph. Mary Lou enjoyed cooking and entertaining, doing ceramics and taking on home renovation projects. She was a very supportive mother and grandmother. The love she showed her family has been carried on. Mary Lou will be remembered for her supportiveness and generosity.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Duane; children, Debra (Mike) Miskill of St. Joseph, Linda (Alan) Showerman of Quinton, Va., and Michael (Stacey) Ziemke of Benton Harbor; grandchildren: Trina Lawrence, Matthew Gilbert, Robert Miskill, Cris Showerman, Tiffany Showerman, Kevin Colbert Jr., Alex Ziemke and Sydney Ziemke; and great-grandchildren: Hailey, Hayden, Ella, Walker, Camryn, Kevin III and Alexia.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Isaac Brown and Wayne Brown.