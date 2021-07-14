Mary Louise Kasischke-Boothby was born in St. Joseph on Nov. 23, 1935, to Fred and Mary Kasischke. She passed away July 10, 2021, at her daughter’s home on Lake Chapin Road in Berrien Springs.
When she was 10 years old, the family moved to the farm on Old Pipestone Road, Eau Claire. She attended Eau Claire schools, then graduated from Cedar Lake Academy, Cedar Lake, Mich., in 1953. She graduated with an registered nurse degree from Hinsdale Sanitarium Nursing School in 1956. She worked as a registered nurse in California, then later at the offices of Drs. Fattic, Garrett and Peshka in Niles. Later she worked at Berrien General Hospital where she met her future husband, Robert Boothby, who was also a registered nurse. In 2010, Mary Lou retired after 54 years in the nursing profession, the last 30 years of which she spent as an ICU nurse at Pawating Hospital in Niles.