Mary Louise (Shepherd) Wilburn
Mary Louise (Shepherd) Wilburn, 49, beloved sister, mother, aunt, niece and friend, passed away peacefully Nov. 4, 2019, at home.
Mary was born to the union of Otis and Virsie Shepherd on March 8, 1970, in Berrien Springs. After living in Benton Harbor for many years, Mary moved to Arlington, Texas, in 1996. She was a faithful member of The Potter’s House. Mary moved back to Benton Harbor for better care due to her illness.
Mary leaves in memory her loving son, Kevin Lewis Jr.; brothers, Michael (Stephanie) Delaney and Eric Thomas; sisters, Brenda Delaney, Margaret Shepherd, Ola Riley, Patricia Shepherd, Cynthia Pinks and Tracey Partee; aunts, Margaret (Herman) Thompson, Dorothy Thompson, Mildred Corhn, Barbara Whitfield, Elizabeth Delaney and Rita Delaney; uncle, Elgie Delaney; special friends, Alisha Cole, Carolyn Bowman, Lisa Sims-Coleman and Darlene Washington-Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Otis Shepherd and Virsie Shepherd; brother, Gregory Shepherd; maternal grandparents, Frank and Virgie Delaney; and paternal grandparents, Marcellus and Mary Martin; uncles, Henry Shepherd, Raymond Delaney, James Delaney and Verdean Delaney.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, 204 S. Fair Ave., Benton Harbor, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Those wishing to sign the guest book may do so at robbinsbrothersfh.com.