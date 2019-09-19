Mary Massey-Palmer
Mary Massey-Palmer, 54, of Bangor went home to the Lord peacefully in her home on Sept. 13, 2019.
She was born Oct. 24, 1964, to Ben and Christine Massey, in Forrest City, Ark. Mary graduated from Covert High School with the class of 1983. She attended Lake Michigan College. Mary married Lawrence Palmer on Feb. 9, 2013, in Covert. Throughout her life Mary worked as a manager of various stores and restaurants.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Tommy Massey and Woody Davis Jr. III.
Mary is survived by her husband, Lawrence; stepson, Dywane Perry; siblings, Elizabeth Jones of Holland, Mich., Barbara Davis of Chicago and Michelle Davis of Bridgman; sisters-in-law, Rosetta Wilson and Carolyn Palmer; nephews, Darcell Clark, Bradford McKenzie, Tommy Massey and Stephen and Michael Davis; niece, Senario Massey; cousins, Cornelia, Michelle, Marla and William Dawson; and a host of nieces.
A wake will be held from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven. Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor John Fitzgerald officiating. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.