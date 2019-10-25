Mary Niblett
Mary Niblett, 87, of Coloma passed away Oct. 23, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home in Coloma, where visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Burial will be in Coloma Cemetery. Those wishing to leave an online message of remembrance may do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com.
Mary was born June 21, 1932, in Leachville, Ark., to Jim and Eva (Goff) Roberts. She was employed by Watervliet Paper Mill until 1978. In her free time Mary enjoyed gardening and fishing.
Survivors include three sons, Michael (Chandra) Holt of Coloma, John (Jean) Ferguson and Steven Ferguson, both of Michigan; three daughters, Deborah (Randy) Holt of Millburg, Janet (John) Crump of Dowagiac and Brenda (Tom) Kolenko of Coloma; a sister, Dorothy West of Lawrence; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel; two brothers, Irvin and John Roberts; a grandson, Jeremiah Ferguson; and a granddaughter, Sarah Ferguson.