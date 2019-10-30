Mary P. Kniebes
Mary’s life began Feb. 15, 1936, in Mishawaka, Ind. Most of her adult life was spent in Southwest Michigan. She worked as an office manager for Riverwood for many years. Mary loved to shop, especially browse the deals at flea markets and antique stores. She also enjoyed collecting dolls and was very active in her church.
Mary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother to her family which includes: her husband of 27 years, Regis Kniebes of Coloma; four children, Debra (Carl) Scholl, Susan (James) Lynch and Steven (Tina) Botos – all of South Bend and Kathleen (Eric) Carleton of Carmel, Ind.; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister, Margie (David) Bachtel; a brother, Charles (Norma) Sobieralski; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at home.
A granddaughter, Stacia Gregory; her parents, Leon and Florence Sobieralski; and four siblings, Earl, Carl, Leo and Alice; precede Mary in death.
Funeral services will be celebrated at noon Friday, Nov. 1, with visitation prior starting at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in St. Joseph. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens in Hagar Shores. Hutchins Funeral Home in Watervliet is assisting Mary’s family with arrangements, and you are invited to leave a message of comfort at hutchinsfuneral.com.