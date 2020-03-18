Mary “Pat” Kurtz, 87, of St. Joseph passed away, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Friends may visit with the family from 4-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Private burial will take place in Spring Run Cemetery in Scottdale. Memorial donations in Pat’s name may be made to PACE of Southwest Michigan or Sarett Nature Center. Those wishing to sign Pat’s memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.