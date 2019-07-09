Mary Sharon Wedig
Sister Mary Sharon Wedig, R.S.M., beloved Sister of Mercy for 65 years, formerly of Benton Harbor, died July 7, 2019, at Mercy Circle in Chicago, at the age of 84.
She was the devoted daughter of the late Leo and Gertrude (Leary) Wedig; cherished sister of Sara Klein of Cuba City, Wis., and Thomas Wedig of Belmont, Wis.; and loving aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Leo Wedig, John Wedig and Wallace Wedig; and sister, Joan Lovell.
Visitation will be from 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, with a Welcoming at 10:30 a.m., at Mercy Circle, 3659 W. 99th St., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at Mercy Chapel, 3659 W. 99th St., Chicago. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, Oak Lawn, Ill., (708) 425-0500.