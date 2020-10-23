Mary Bell Sundquist, 89, of Benton Township died Tuesday, Oct, 20, 2020, at the Pine Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Stevensville.
A service celebrating her life will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at the Fairplain Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Benton Township. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends and relatives beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday until service time. Memorials may be made to the senior center. Please share memories, messages, or photos at www.florin.net.