Mary Thomas
Mary Thomas, 94, formerly of Watervliet died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Graceway Nursing Home in South Haven.
Services celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Davidson Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Coloma. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens. The visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Davidson Chapel. Please leave messages, memories or photos at www.florin.net.
Mary was born on Jan. 11, 1925, in Huntsville, Ala., to Roland and Bessie Williams. She was a homemaker who was a wonderful mother. She was a great lady and loved her grandchildren.
Her family includes: her children, Betty McCarley of Topeka, Kan., and Dennis (Donna) Thomas of Watervliet; her sisters, Annie Shepard of Huntsville and Bulah Griffin of Huntsville; and her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by son, Danny; daughter, Shirley; brothers, Roland and Noah; granddaughter, Tonya; and son-in-law, Roy "Sam" McCarley.