Maryanne A. Ball
Maryanne A. Ball, 90, of St. Joseph passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at her home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4333 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville, with Pastor Philip Quardokus officiating. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to the St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Center, Caring Circle or Christ Lutheran Church. Those wishing to share a memory of Maryanne online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Maryanne was born July 8, 1929, in St. Joseph to Rheinhold and Bertha. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1947. On June 5, 1948, she married Robert “Bob” Ball in St. Joseph. Maryanne worked for the City of St. Joseph as a dispatcher for 15 years. She also worked for the Box Factory, Voice of Music, Murphy’s and was a waitress for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling, playing cards, dancing, gardening, cooking, baking and most of all spending time with her family.
Maryanne is survived by the love of her life, Bob Ball, of 71 years of marriage; children, Gaylann (Barbara Wray) Ball, Amara “Amy” (Wayne) Houck and Vincen (Elizabeth) Ball; grandchildren, Hilary (Kurk) Petterson, Dustin (Megan) Houck and Vincent Ball; great-grandchildren, Austin Houck and Madelynn Houck.
Maryanne was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Erna, Emil, Eddie and Harry.