Mattie Eva Roddy
Mattie Eva (Thompson) Roddy, 74, of Orlando, Fla., departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.
She was born in Camden, Ark., to the late Willie Lee Thompson and Mae Francis (Locke) Thompson Hall on Aug. 28, 1945.
She is survived by her daughters, Annie (Reeves) Campbell and Angela Reeves-Price (Marty); sisters, Roberta Beard and Dorothy (Bill) Blackburn; brothers, Robert Hall Jr., Roy Lee (Betty) Hall and Lee Otis (Linda) Hall; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Bernice Everett; and son, Lee Charles Ford.
Mattie graduated from Lincoln High School in Camden in 1963, and earned an associate's degree from Lake Michigan College. She was a former president of the NAACP in Benton Harbor. She served on various committees. She had been assistant pastor for the Church of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and Hope Outreach Ministers. She belonged to the Delta Sigma Theta sorority. She is retired from the Berrien County Juvenile Center.
Her family will celebrate her life with a homegoing service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Heritage Place at Baldwin Brothers, 620 Dunlawton Ave., Port Orange. They will receive friends from noon until service time. You are invited to share your memories with the family at www.baldwincremation.com.