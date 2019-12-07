May Eloise Klupp
May Eloise Klupp, 95, of Benton Harbor died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at her home.
Services celebrating her life will be held at noon Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Fairplain Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Benton Township. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens.
The family will begin receiving friends and relatives at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Fairplain Chapel.
Memorials can be made to Hospice at Home.
Share messages, memories or photos online at www.florin.net.
May was born Sept. 3, 1924, in New Troy, Mich., to Amos and Alvina Carpenter.
She married her husband, Charles Klupp, in 1942. He preceded her in death in 1986. Together they celebrated 44 years of marriage.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening. May also enjoyed traveling and camping with her family. She was a homemaker who liked spending time with family, and loved her family very much.
Her family includes her children, Dorothy Morris of Benton Harbor, Barbara Page of Kalamazoo, Nancy Lee Terlisner, Sheryl Balkin of Stevensville, Charles Klupp Jr. of Benton Harbor and Deborah Barnes of Tom Bean, Texas; 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She also was preceded in death by a son, Joseph, five brothers and four sisters.