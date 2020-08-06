McNeal Posey Sr., 95, of Benton Harbor departed this life Aug. 1, 2020. A visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at the Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor. A private service will be held. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
McNeal was born in Forest City, Ark., to Gertrude Griffin and Mick Posey. At the age of 16, he made his way to Benton Harbor and worked in the foundry until he finally found his niche as a plumber. He worked at Ideal Plumbing for 36 years. He was in the labor union for over 50 years.