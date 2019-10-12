Melissa A. ‘Missy’ Thompson
Melissa “Missy” Ann (Zelles) Thompson, 66, of South Haven passed away Oct. 11, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.
She was born April 14, 1953, to Norbert John and Elizabeth Lucille (Stoelb) Zelles in Paw Paw. She went on to Ferris State University to obtain her associate’s degree in teaching. Melissa taught special education in a number of schools in both Illinois and New York. She married Daniel Thompson on June 14, 1975, and they shared 44 years of marriage before her passing.
Melissa was a member of St. Basil Catholic Church, PEO, Scott Club and Women Who Care. She was very artistically inclined and enjoyed playing the piano, sketching, cooking and watercolor painting. She volunteered her time as a Cub Scout den mom, Brownie leader, school volunteer, post prom coordinator and soccer coach. She also enjoyed sitting in the sun and swimming. Melissa loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Melissa is survived by her husband, Daniel Thompson; children, Meredith (Guy) Salinas of The Woodlands, Texas, Gregory (Julia) Thompson of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., and Andrew (Hima) Thompson of Norfolk, Va.; and grandchildren: Jeremy, Elizabeth, Connor, Natalie and Naveen.
A visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven. Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at St. Basil Catholic Church, with Father Jim officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or The Scott Club, 652 Phoenix St., South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.