Melissa Caron (Schaffer) Tsunemori, 47, after many years bravely battling cancer, passed away in her north Texas home March 18, 2020.
Melissa was a 1991 graduate of St. Joseph High School and 1994 graduate of Lake Michigan College in Benton Harbor. Born in New Haven, Conn., she grew up in Flint, Mich., Petoskey, Mich., and St. Joseph. Melissa loved dogs, trivia, learning/teaching line dancing, Disney, making jewelry, hiking and speaking French. Helping and caring for others was deeply ingrained in her soul, and she actively participated in many charities. She was a member and volunteer instructor at the Cancer Support Community of North Texas.