Melissa Spica
Melissa Spica left this Earth on Feb. 15, 2019, at the age of 50.
Melissa was born in Michigan, raised in Coloma and graduated from Coloma High School. After graduation she became an EMT and went on to get her paramedic license and worked for Medic 1 prior to her move to Tucson, Ariz. Melissa also had an associate's degree from Lake Michigan College and was a licensed practical nurse.
While living in Arizona, she worked several years in the private prison system as an LPN, and prior to her death worked in an urgent care clinic.
Melissa loved working on projects on her house, camping with friends and playing with her two chihuahuas, Rudy and Gretchen.
Melissa had a gentle nature, and was genuinely cared about by professional and personal friends.
Melissa is survived by her partner, Elsa Rick of Tucson; parents, Pam and Jim Spica of Coloma; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Amber Spica, and two nieces of Boise, Idaho; and longtime friend, Joan Strzynski of Tucson.
Close friends and relatives have mourned her passing and she has left an imprint on all of the hearts she touched while on this Earth. She was loved. May she rest in peace.