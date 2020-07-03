The birth of Melissa Young Lindsay was celebrated on April 8, 1955, in Bellefonte, Pa., to Robert and Nancy Young. A raven-haired beauty like her mother, Missy was crowned Miss Watervliet in 1973.
She came of age in the early 1970s and embraced her place as the flower child of the family. Missy lived life as a complicated mix of free spirit and family-bound matriarch to her children and siblings. These forces tugged at her always, resulting in a person, not perfect, but perfectly flawed who lived her way – but her way was not selfish or arrogant. It was giving and in service to others.