Melva Lorraine Saline-Meachum
Melva Lorraine Saline-Meachum was born April 21, 1948, in Benton Harbor, to Harold and Glenna (Reed) Sanders. Melva passed away at her home in Hartford on Monday, July 29, 2019.
Melva was united in marriage with Dwight Meachum on May 9, 2006. She was a stay-at-home wife and mother who loved raising basset hounds and Yorkshire terriers, and really loved each and every one of them.
Melva is survived by her husband, Dwight; a son, Eric Saline of Nampa, Idaho; a sister, Deborah Bonczkowski of South Haven; and other family members and friends.
Her first husband, Gary Saline, precedes her in passing, as did her parents and a sister, Pamela Williamson.
As to Melva’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life gathering will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday, August 18, at the Van Buren Sportsman Club in Hartford. If you can, please bring a dish to pass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice in Melva’s name. Memorial condolences for the family can be left on our website at www.calvin-leonardfh.com.