Melvin Grandville Carpenter
Melvin Grandville Carpenter, 80, of Benton Harbor made his transition July 6, 2019, surrounded by his family.
A service celebrating his life will be held July 13 at Union Memorial A.M.E., Benton Harbor, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Melvin was born on July 16, 1938, in Tyronza, Ark., to Luther Jasper and Adell White-Carpenter. Shortly after moving to Benton Harbor, he met and married the love of his life, Mary Anna, affectionately known as “Honey.” He was self-employed as an auto mechanic at Mel’s Auto Reconditioning & Repair Shop for over 40 years and served the community with pride, always giving all that he could give. Melvin enjoyed spending time with his family and he loved them dearly.
Melvin is survived by his wife, Mary “His Honey”; daughter, Stephanie (Kevin) Robinson; granddaughter, Alicia Robinson; grandson, Stephen Robinson; sisters-in-law, Blenda, Rubie and Alter Carpenter; brothers-in-law, William (Jimmie) Tyler and Willie Burns; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and the Benton Harbor community.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Virgia Hatchett, Bell Verdell Bell and Aldine Hallie Burns; brothers: Cornelius, Luther K., Felix, Luther J. Jr., Archie and Overtus Carpenter; sister in-law, Ann Carpenter; son, Steven Smith; and brothers-in-law, Roy Bell and Theophlus Hatchett.