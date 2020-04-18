Melvin Leroy Will, born in Watervliet on Sept. 3, 1953, passed away after a long illness on March 31, 2020, in Oklahoma City, Okla. He was 67 years old.
He is survived by his father, Jacob Will; sister, Peggy (and brother-in-law, Joe Frontczak and nephews, Allen and Bret); and sister-in-law, Lia Carol Will (and nieces, Amy and Jaimie, and nephew Jacob). He also leaves behind his daughters, Lisa Metzker, Heather Hamilton, Samantha Mosley and Hilary Will; and son, Ehren Will; 13 grandchildren: Katelyn, Jordan, Bobby, Alden, Jacinda, Medea, Cy, Jax, Gavin, Nicolas, Donavyn, Destiny and Jayce; and two great-grandchildren, Omaya and Archer.