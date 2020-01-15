Merry Moore
Merry was born in Chicago to Henry Brown and Bobbie Jean Moore on Dec. 23, 1972. She was baptized and became a member of Greater Emmanuel World Wide Church under the leadership of the Rev. Jermaine Wright.
Merry was very kind and unique. She enjoyed good food, good music and visits from friends and family. She couldn’t talk, but she definitely had a voice – using sounds to let you know how she felt. She was very attentive and knew everyone by their voice. Merry was bold and would use her voice to demand respect. If someone came into the house and didn’t acknowledge her, she would holler out to let them know she was in the house and wanted to be greeted as well. Merry led a happy life. Her shouts of joy could often be heard throughout the house, and she had a smile that would warm your soul.
Merry departed this life Jan. 6, 2020, at 7:25 a.m.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her siblings, Margaret Moore, James Moore, Ollie Moore and Denise Moore, all of Benton Harbor, and Sammy Moore of Peoria, Ill.; two godmothers, Maxine Talley and Grace Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father.
Homegoing services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, at Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, 204 S. Fair Ave., Benton Harbor, MI 49022, with visitation starting at 11 a.m., followed by services at noon. Those wishing to sign the guest book may go to robbinsbrothersfh.com.