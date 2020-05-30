Michael A. Apple, 46, of St. Joseph passed away on May 22, 2020.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, at North Shore Memory Gardens, Coloma, with Father James Adam officiating. In respect with social distancing, we ask those in attendance to stay by their vehicles during the graveside service. Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army Men’s Shelter – Benton Harbor, or The Benton Harbor Soup Kitchen, both at at 233 Michigan St., Benton Harbor, MI 49022. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services.