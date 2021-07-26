Michael Anthony Greene, beloved husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 19, 2021.
Michael was born on Jan 23, 1968, in Hickory, N.C., to the union of Horace Mann Greene and Verneather Warren Greene. He confessed his love for Christ at a tender age and was a member of Greater Harvest Missionary Baptist Church. Michael was reared in a home where love, faith, kindness, hard work and generosity to others was taught, and he continued these qualities all throughout his life.