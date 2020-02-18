Michael Angelo, 90, of Riverside passed away at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Burial will follow in Hagar Lakeside Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Friends wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks -menchinger.com.