Michael Brown
We are all spiritual beings having a human experience. Michael George Brown, 39 years old, of South Haven, born May 17, 1980, to Robert and Marianne (Carter) Brown in Morris, Ill., no longer needs to have a human experience. His work is now finished in this place, and he went home to the light of unconditional love on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, peacefully in his home, and was welcomed by his father, Robert M. Brown, and his brother, Joseph H. Brown.
Left behind are his mother, Marianne T. Brown; his brother, Robert J. Brown; his nephew, Riley Joseph Brown; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and numerous friends.
Michael's spirit continues his work in the light of God, and all that Is, no longer limited by his physical form. He is now free to learn and grow while in the midst of indescribable bliss and joy. While in his physical form, Mike brought joy and playful laughter to all his family and friends. His love of books, music, baseball, storytelling, his wry sense of humor and gentle love of animals, while in his human form, will never be forgotten. His family knows he carries on those same gifts and attributes as his spirit expands infinitely.
He is now home, with his brother and father, who all live on as our angels. Truly, Michael Brown's light shined too brightly for this world.
A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the First United Methodist Church in South Haven. Memorial services will follow at 2 p.m. at the church, with Pastor Ron VanLente officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Al Van Humane Society at P.O. Box 421, South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.