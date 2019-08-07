Michael C. Johnson
Michael C. Johnson, age 60, of Lenoir City, Tenn., formerly of St. Joseph passed away at 12:05 p.m. on Aug. 4, 2019.
He was a member of Silver Ridge Baptist Church. Mike enjoyed camping, swimming, hiking and his job at LHP. He loved to eat Tootsie Rolls, M & M's, anything chocolate, Cruze's ice cream, pizza and Mexican food. He liked helping those who were less fortunate. Mike loved his family and was a good father to his boys. He was very passionate about transplants and the gift of life. Even in death he was able to donate his corneas and was able to give the gift of sight to someone, along with his wish to see a sunrise and sunset through someone else's eyes.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Susan Godke Johnson; stillborn daughter, Heather; mother, Thelma Lois Jones Johnson; and father, Robert Johnson.
Mike is survived by his wife of 19 years, Deborah Koslowski Johnson; son, Chris Johnson; stepson, Chris McKinney; sister, Barb Strlekar; brother, Greg Johnson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m., with the Rev. Scot Wells officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. this morning and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Centers of America, 600 Celebrate Life Pkwy., Newnan, GA 30265 in memory of Michael C. Johnson. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.