Michael C. Neumann
Michael C. Neumann, 68, of St. Joseph, passed away unexpectedly, Nov. 8, 2019, while vacationing in Spain.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with the Rev. Dr. David Moffett-Moore officiating. Friends may visit with the family beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday. Memorial donations in Michael’s name may be made to the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan. Those wishing to sign Michael’s memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Michael was born Jan. 19, 1951, in St. Joseph, to Walter and Ruth (Lohmann) Neumann. He graduated from Lakeshore High School, class of 1969, and went on to earn his bachelor of science degree from Central Michigan University. Michael worked as a DJ for several years at WKNR in Battle Creek before moving back to St. Joseph and gaining employment with Whirlpool Corporation, retiring in 2009 as a pricing analyst. Michael also worked part-time with WSJM in the news department. Michael was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Baroda, and enjoyed sports, especially the Chicago White Sox and Bears and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Michael was an avid music lover, listening to all kinds – with 1970s rock 'n' roll being his favorite – and enjoyed his canine companions and the shores of Lake Michigan.
Michael is survived by his wife, JoAnn (Rivers) Neumann, whom he married in February 2001; his children, Steve (Lindsey) Neumann of Redondo Beach, Calif., and Kristen Neumann of St. Joseph; his grandson, Dresden Neumann; his sister, Marilyn (Jack) Apple of Goshen, Ky.; his brother-in-law, Butch Lester of Bridgman; two nieces, Tracey (Charles) Miller of Phoenix and Shannon (Dan) Naden of Austin, Texas; and his nephew, Michael (Becky) Apple of Chicago.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Jan Lester; and his brother, John Neumann.