Michael E. "Booboo" Barker
Michael E. “Booboo” Barker, 64, of Stevensville, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at his home.
A time of sharing will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel & Cremation Services, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Burial will take place at Hickory Bluff. Friends may visit with the family from 4 p.m. until time of sharing Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made for the college scholarship fund of Michael’s grandsons Jaidyn and Jordyn Morris in c/o Tricia Morris. To honor Michael’s legacy, his family asks everyone to wear either Hooter Softball Team, University of Michigan or Lakeshore Lancer apparel. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Michael was born June 27, 1955, to Edmund Barker and Velma Marie Trommell in St. Joseph. He graduated in the class of 1973 from St. Joseph High School. On June 17, 1978, Michael married Tina Mangold at Stevensville United Methodist Church. Michael worked for Whirlpool Corp. for over 14 years and then for Gast Manufacturing for over 31 years. Michael had a passion for softball, he was known by his players as “Coach Booboo” and coached for the Hooters Softball Travel Team. He enjoyed watching all University of Michigan sports and all Lakeshore Lancer Teams. Michael had a wonderful sense of humor and liked to make people laugh. Most of all, Michael loved to spend time with his family, especially with his grandchildren.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Tina Barker of Stevensville; daughter Tricia (Robert Jr.) Morris of Stevensville; grandchildren, Derrik (Alexis) Morris, Katie Morris, Jaidyn Morris and Jordyn Morris; siblings, Pat (Ronnie) Mullis and family of Georgia, Tim Barker of St. Joseph, and Wendy (special friend Anna Quattrone) Carpenter of Florida; mother-in-law Patricia Mangold of St. Joseph; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Skip (Liz) Mangold and family, Steve (Mel) Mangold and family; Vera Guess and family, Angie Strauss and family, Patrick (Kristi) Mangold and family and Tammy Strauss and family; and all close friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Velma Marie (Harold) Trommell Carpenter; father Edmund Barker and father-in-law Wilford Mangold.