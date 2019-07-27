Michael E. 'Mike' Birk
Michael E. “Mike” Birk, 57, of St. Joseph passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 220 Church St., St. Joseph, with Msgr. Eugene Sears officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. A Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Lake Michigan Catholic Schools or Lake Michigan College Foundation for the Birk Family Scholarship. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Mike was born on Feb. 25, 1962, to Devon “Bud” and Mary (Lehner) Birk in South Bend. He graduated from Penn High School and continued his education at Indiana University South Bend. On April 25, 1987, Mike married the love of his life, Cynthia Jaskiewicz, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Mike worked as a director of computer technology for Harley Davidson for five years and Whirlpool Corp. for over 27 years. Mike had a passion for anything outdoors – he loved to hunt, fish and play in the dirt. Most of all, Mike loved to spend his time with his family. He was a proud member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and the National Wild Turkey Federation. He spent many hours volunteering at school, church, Boy Scouts and hunting and fishing events. Mike was known as a warm, generous person with a great sense of humor. He was always quick to help anyone and especially loved children.
Mike is survived by his wife of 32 years, Cynthia Birk of St. Joseph; children, Amy Birk of Berrien Springs and Mitchell Birk of St. Joseph; father, Devon “Bud” Birk; sister, Sharon (Randy) Lawton; sisters-in-law, Kelly Birk, Marcia (Vern) Shoff, Roberta (Bill) Wagner and Chris (Larry) Glendening; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Birk; and brother, Robert Birk.