Michael Glenn Olinger, 60, of Dowagiac went to be home with the Lord on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Kalamazoo, Mich., after an ongoing battle with cancer.
He was born on April 5, 1959, in Chicago, the son of Wayne E. Olinger and Julia C. (Ledberg-Olinger) Williams. Mike graduated with honors in 1977 from Dowagiac Union High School and continued his studies at Southwestern Michigan College, where he earned several degrees. Mike was a longtime employee at Ameriwood Industries in Dowagiac and then the Greater Kalamazoo Auto Auction of Schoolcraft, Mich.