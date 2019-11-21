Michael H. Graffenius
Michael H. Graffenius died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at his home.
Mike’s life began May 8, 1955, in Chicago. As a child, his parents moved to Coloma, where he grew up and graduated from Coloma High School. He enjoyed spending his free time fishing and following the Chicago Bears and Blackhawks. Mike was a loving son, brother and uncle.
He leaves behind a loving family to cherish his memory, which includes: his mom, Joanne (Nunziato) Graffenius of Jacksonville, Fla.; five siblings: Dawn (Ken) DiPonio of Clinton Township, Mich., Bill (Robyn) Graffenius of St. Joseph, Steve (Cindy) Graffenius of Coloma, Henry (Stacy) Graffenius of Coloma and Cindy Graffenius of Jacksonville; and 15 nieces and nephews: Danny, Lisa, Samantha, Mark, Michelle, Samuel, Jacob, Abigail, Olivia, Zachary, Dane, Kendall, Frankie, Nick and Natalie.
His dad, Henry Graffenius, precedes him in death.
A memorial service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Hutchins Funeral Home in Watervliet. You are invited to leave a message of comfort for Mike’s family at hutchinsfuneral.com.