Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson, 56, of Eau Claire passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in the woods in Dowagiac.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Burial will follow in Keeler Township Cemetery. Friends may visit from 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Domestic Violence Shelter YWCA in South Bend or Camp Mill House in South Bend. Those wishing to share a memory of Michael online may do so at www.clarkch.com.
Michael was born March 28, 1963, in St. Joseph, to Francis and Sandra (Priebe) Jackson. Michael graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1981. On May 18, 1985, he married Andy Mollett in Hartford. Michael worked as a supervisor at the Berrien County Fairgrounds, at Gast Manufacturing and for the Pokagon Band. Michael was a master of many trades and very helpful to all. He was an avid outdoorsman. Hunting, fishing, trapping, cooking and tree tapping were some of the many activities he enjoyed. His grandchildren were the light of his life.
Michael is survived by his wife, Andy Jackson; mother, Sandra Jackson; children, Alicia Jackson, Abbie (Kasey) Kusch and Kyle (Serrina) Malott; grandchildren, Jacob Jackson, Jaden Kusch, Finly Kusch and Nanaquiba Malott; siblings, Kim (Jeff) Nyquist and Tim Jackson; sister-in-law, Tina Jackson; brother-in-law, Mark Doucette; and nieces and nephews: Autumn Mollett, Olivia Bachteal, Amanda Turner, Darren Turner, Megan Doucette, Jillian Nyquist and Wyatt Irwin.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Francis Jackson; and sister, Kristi Doucette.