Michael John Underwood, 70, of South Haven passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Ind.
He was born Aug. 3, 1949, to Clifford and Margaret (Hinz) Underwood in South Haven. He attended South Haven High School. Mike served his country in the United States Navy onboard the USS Samuel Gompers. He later drove truck for SE Overton and CB Christian Moving Company before hauling iron in the trucking industry. Mike was a man of big ideas, fierce ambition, hard drive and strong work ethic. His love for the open road was only second to the love he had for his family and friends. He had a passion for anything that went fast, especially cars and Harley’s. He loved going to the movies, watching TV and golfing, especially with John.