Michael R. Hallman, 71, of Coloma passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Pastor J.T. Wilkins Jr. officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 5 p.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Southwest Michigan USBC Bowling Association. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks -menchinger.com.