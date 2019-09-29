Michael Ray Welch
Michael Ray Welch, 56, of Stevensville passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Hanson Hospice Center.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Grand Upton Hall at Lake Michigan College with Mike Gathright officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday from noon until time of service at the hall. Memorial contributions may be made to Hanson Hospice Center or American Brain Tumor Association. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Mike was born on Oct. 8, 1962, to Eugene and Christine (Mildon) Welch in St. Joseph. He graduated from Lakeshore High School in 1981 and continued his education at Michigan State University, Lake Michigan College and received his bachelors in industrial marketing from Western Michigan University. On Nov. 25, 1995, Mike married the love of his life, Lisa Coles, at St. Paul’s Memorial United Methodist Church in South Bend. Mike co-founded and operated Express-1. Most recently he was the vice chairman of Magnate Worldwide.
Mike had a passion for his community. He served on numerous community boards, including those of Lakeshore Public Schools, Lake Michigan College, Niles-Buchanan YMCA, and Lakeland Hospital. He also had a love for sports and was always found cheering on Michigan State University, University of Michigan, the Detroit Lions and his beloved Lakeshore Lancers. Most of all, Mike’s No. 1 love in life was his family, and his dog, Cabi.
Mike is survived by his wife of 23 years, Lisa Welch of Stevensville; children, Kara and Carter Welch both of Stevensville; father, Eugene Welch of Stevensville; brothers, James (Cindy) Welch of Florida, William Welch of St. Joseph, and John (Joy) Welch of Stevensville; and his mother-in-law, Deanna Coles of Niles.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Christine Welch.