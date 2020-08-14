Michael Simpson Jr. died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his home in Kalamazoo.
He was born Jan. 1, 1971, in Niles to Michael Simpson Sr. and Kathleen Hinkle (Dospoy). He attended Berrien Springs High School and graduated with honors in 1989. He worked locally as a tool and die mold maker and enjoyed his profession.
Mike had a strong compassion for animals and spent a lot of time helping out at the Kalamazoo ASPCA. He enjoyed fishing and watching movies, especially ones starring “The Duke.” Mike had a warm heart, and his sense of humor and laughter will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly; daughters: Marissa, Chloe, and Lena; son, Max; granddaughters: Marley and Azhenis; his brother, Jeremy (Alicia) Kring; stepsons: Ian and Arie; and stepbrother, Dennis Simpson.
He was preceded in death by his mother and his father.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Berrien Springs. Messages and memories may be shared online at www.allredfuneral home.com.