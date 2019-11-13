Michael Wayne Allard
Michael Wayne Allard, 54, of Gepp, Ark., passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at his home in Gepp.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Doty Family Funeral Service, Salem, Ark., with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral.
He was born in Watervliet on June 20, 1965, son of the late Bobby Eugene and Faye Angelene (Henslee) Allard. Michael spent his life as a loving brother, father and friend.
During his working years, Michael worked as a front-end loader operator for a landscaping business. Michael enjoyed restoring old cars and being outdoors. He loved NASCAR racing and was a big Jimmy Johnson fan.
Michael is survived by his daughter, Chelsey Allard of Michigan; sister, Lisa Allard; and brothers, Bobby Dale Allard of Michigan and Tony (Jackie) Allard of Gepp.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Faye Allard; and brothers, Ronnie Allard and Kenny Allard.