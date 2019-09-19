Mildred DeHorn
Mildred DeHorn, 94, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Caretel Inns of Lakeland in St. Joseph. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph.
Mildred was born on June 11, 1925, in Muskegon, Mich., to Dutch immigrants, Marinus and Dena (VandeKoppel) DeHorn. She graduated from Muskegon High School and the Hackley Hospital School of Nursing. After graduation from nurses training, she worked for 11 years at the Visiting Nurse Association in Muskegon where she served as a visiting nurse, a teacher for new mothers classes, which included natural childbirth and health and exercise classes, and eventually served four years as nursing director. She was hired by the Benton Harbor Area Schools in 1960 and was assigned to the high school as the first school nurse. For the next 29 years she assumed the duties of coordinator of health services for the entire district, which included supervision of eight other nurses, the creation of a School Age Mothers Program and the development of a K-6 Health Education Program. Mildred opened a school-based Adolescent Health Care Clinic at Benton Harbor High School, which received recognition by the state as a model for large school districts in Michigan.
Not long after arriving in Benton Harbor, Mildred met Virginia Archer, the vocal music director for the high school. They became dear friends and soulmates who devoted much time and energy to the creation and promotion of the Council for Christian Arts in Southwest Michigan. They also traveled to several countries around the world where they made lifelong friends. Mildred had been a member of the Christian Reformed Church of St. Joseph since 1983. She also was a member of P.E.O. Chapter DG in St. Joseph since 1957.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, John DeHorn and Johannes DeHorn; a sister, Wilma Wolffis; and dear friend, Virginia Archer, who passed away in 2008.
She is survived by one brother, Paul, who resides in Muskegon, in addition to 13 nieces and nephews, whom she adored.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel in St. Joseph, with an hour of visitation preceding the service from 1-2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, or to the P.E.O. Chapter DG scholarship fund, in care of Beth VanderArk, 279 N. Bluffwood, St. Joseph, MI 49085. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.