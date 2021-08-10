Mildred Marie Sisson, 88, of Benton Harbor went to be with the Lord on Aug. 7, 2021, at West Woods of Bridgman. A celebration of life ceremony will be at noon on Saturday, Aug. 14, at her burial site in North Shore Memory Gardens, Hagar Shores, Mich.
Mildred was born in 1933 to Hershel and Ellen West in Arkansas. She was a long-time employee of Muirs Drugstore/Rite Aid and was a devoted caregiver to her parents. Her favorite pastimes were playing music with her family and friends and hosting get togethers. Mildred was a wonderful cook and everyone who knew her loved her food.