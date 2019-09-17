Mitchell Lee Dykema Jr.
Mitchell Lee Dykema Jr., “The Cadillac Kid,” 49, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
Mitchell Lee Dykema Jr. was born on July 20, 1970, to Mitchell Lee Dykema Sr. and Doris Rayna Dykema of Buchanan. Mitch Jr. had one son, who he loved very much, Anthony Mitchell (Amber Collins) Dykema of Niles. He had four siblings, Dawn R. (Scott) Smith, Morton F. Dykema, Beverly A. Dykema and Sarah E. Dykema. Sarah preceded him in death in 2012. He loved and enjoyed his 10 nieces and nephews and eight great-nieces and nephews.
Mitch Jr. worked for Hahn Transportation. He had a huge passion for truck driving and traveled many miles. He had a green thumb, was very patriotic and he loved bald eagles. He was a jokester and always said he wanted to be a comedian. Mitch Jr.’s favorite singers were AC/DC and Hank Williams Sr.
Mitchell Lee Dykema Jr. was baptized in 2017 and was a member of the Blue Roof Church. Mitch Jr. had a huge heart and was a friend to everyone.
Visitation for Mitch Jr. will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, at Hoven Funeral Home, with the funeral service at 1 p.m. Family asks that you wear purple, as it was his favorite color. Burial will take place at a later date in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan. Memorial donations may be made to the American Eagle Foundation in his memory at www.eagles.org/product/make-a-donation. Please add sunflowerbev@sbcglobal.net in the tribute message section.