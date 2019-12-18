Mylisa Lynn Bryant
Mylisa Lynn Bryant, 51, of Philadelphia, Miss., passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at her home.
She was formerly from Southwestern Michigan, where she spent most of her life. She enjoyed crafts, fishing and anything with lighthouses.
Survivors include her husband, James Bryant; her three children, Jessica Huff of Benton Harbor, Zac Pioske of Buchanan and Michael Christner of Kalamazoo; parents, Bob Seiber of Benton Harbor and Linda Jennings of Coloma; two sisters, Christine Seiber of Hartford and Laura Seiber of Jackson; six grandchildren; one niece; and three nephews.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Ken Jennings; and her stepmother, Carol Seiber.
A celebration of life in Michigan will be held at a later date.