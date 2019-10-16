Nadine M. (Myers) Morse
Nadine M. (Myers) Morse, 73, passed away at 8:12 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Memorial Hospital, South Bend.
Nadine was born on Oct. 6, 1946, in Benton Harbor, to the late Armand Jesse and Betty Jean (Pletcher) Myers.
Nadine was a lab technician at Pawating Hospital in Niles for 30 years before retiring. She loved Disney World and "Star Trek." She had a passion for dancing and Motown Music. She was known for her quick wit and compassion for others.
Nadine is survived by her son, David (Amy) Hernandez of Gaithersburg, Md.; grandchildren, Alexander and Andrew Hernandez; sister, Pamela (Dan) VanLue; niece, Tiffany Lewis; nephew, Robert (Gina) Lewis; and great-nieces and nephews, Brendon Keen, Eiva Vedia, Luciano Lewis and Rocco Lewis.
Family and friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 9, at Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., Niles.
