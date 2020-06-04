Nan Elizabeth Woolley, 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. A long-time Berrien County resident, she most recently lived at The Whitcomb in St. Joseph.
Born Nov. 19, 1942, in Spangler, Pa., to John Edwin and Mary (Wagner) Thomas, Nan was a graduate of Abington Heights High School in Clarks Summit, Pa., and the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. In June of 1963, Nan married Dennis Woolley, and they had three sons and remained married for 52 years before Dennis passed away in 2015.