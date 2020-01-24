Nancy “Susie” D. Brown, 76, of Woodstock, Conn., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Westview Health Care Center in Dayville, Conn., succumbing to complications associated with a rare vascular disorder, hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (HHT) and congestive heart failure.
Nancy was born in Benton Harbor on June 14, 1943, and grew up in nearby St. Joseph. A nature and wildlife lover, Nancy took the opportunity in her youth to play and explore the outdoors at Stockbridge – her family’s farm and horseback riding school. Growing up around horses, she was a natural equestrian, spending time helping at the stables, doing everything from teaching riding lessons to taking care of the horses. Her students, family and friends all knew her by Susie while at Stockbridge Farm.