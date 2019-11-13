Nancy Dame-DeRossi
Nancy Dame-DeRossi, 76, of Buchanan passed away on Nov. 11, 2019.
Nancy was born in Sherman, Texas, on Aug. 23, 1943, to Virginia Lefler and Dave Dame. She grew up in Chicago Heights, Ill., and she married Joseph DeRossi on Sept. 18, 1965. Although the couple divorced many years later, the two maintained a friendship.
Nancy’s greatest joy was her children and grandchildren. She was always there to listen, guide, support and even defend them if need be. She will always be remembered for her fun-loving and joyful attitude. She didn’t have very much, but she always helped anyone who may have needed it.
Nancy walked to the beat of her own drum. She was her own person and definitely not one to “follow the crowd.” She was very outgoing and personable; she was a friend to all who knew her. Nancy was truly one of a kind and will be dearly missed.
Nancy is survived by her former husband and companion, Joseph DeRossi Sr.; four children, Joseph (Tabatha) DeRossi Jr. of Three Oaks, Dale (Joyce) DeRossi of New Troy, Linda (Terry) Schadler of Niles and Daryl DeRossi of New Troy; seven grandchildren, Heather (Pete) Wendorff, Ashley DeRossi, Merisa (Renea) Bailey, Joseph DeRossi III and Devon DeRossi, all of Three Oaks, Darcy Copeland of Seattle, Wash., and Jacqueline DeRossi of Niles; her sister, Vicki Lindsey of Georgia; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Dame; father, Dave E.U. Dame; and her brother, Dave Dame.
Nancy’s celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Visitation will begin two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Nancy’s memory to the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan, 5400 Niles Road, St. Joseph, MI 49085 or Berrien County Animal Control, 1400 S. Euclid, Benton Harbor, MI 49022. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunrals.com.