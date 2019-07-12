Nancy Filstrup Clark Byrne
Nancy Filstrup Clark Byrne was born on Sept. 21, 1921, at Mercy Hospital, on her mother's birthday. Nancy passed away quietly, in peace and comfort, on June 29, 2019, at 11:05 p.m., with her sons, Peter and Drew, daughter-in-law, Becky, and son-in-law, Mark, at her side.
She was predeceased by her husbands, Don Clark and Eugene Byrne; and her daughter, Margo.
She leaves behind four sons, Chris, George, Peter and Drew, their wives and significant others, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Her mother was Belle Burridge Filstrup, who was the great-granddaughter of Sterne Brunson, one of the founders of Benton Harbor. She lived in the twin cities of Benton Harbor and St. Joseph, and was very proud of her heritage and her home state of Michigan.
Nancy was truly a remarkable woman who lived her "Dash," one of her favorite poems. During her lifetime she accomplished much.
She graduated with a B.A. in English and Speech from the University of Michigan (Go Blue!). She briefly became a teacher, one of her many careers. She married Don Clark and raised five children who she was very proud of.
In her lifetime, she was involved with many local and state agencies and councils. She became the director or chairperson for many of these, including the Southwest Michigan Girl Scouts, Area Agency on Aging and the Southwest Michigan Tourist Council. She was really a woman before her time. She was an advocate for Michigan Welfare Reform, Human Services, and the developer of state-wide programs to assist young women in receiving education and assistance in seeking career opportunities.
She was also very active in politics, serving as the chairperson for the Berrien County Board of Commissioners and the Planning Commission, a position that involved working almost entirely with men. Not a vocal representative for equality, she just dug her heels in and worked tirelessly for the causes that she believed in.
In her lifetime of service, she has been the recipient of many awards, and recognitions.
Love of God and church had always been an active part of Nancy's life, both in Michigan at her local Congregational Church and in Florida as a member of the Sun City Center Methodist Church.
In her later years, she was active in Freedom Plaza, teaching line dancing, and aerobic swimming, playing Bridge and loved acting in the local performances of the community theater group.
She truly lived her "DASH" and she will be missed by her family and friends.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at the United Methodist Church located at 1210 Del Webb Blvd. West, Sun City Center, Fla. A celebration of Nancy's life is being planned in September in Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to 100 Women Strong at: www.100womenstrongberrien.com/donate.
"God gave us memory, so we could remember."
Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.