Nancy J. Wilson
Nancy J. Wilson, 83, of Stevensville passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, surrounded by her family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road, Stevensville, with the Rev. David Hills officiating. Friends may visit from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Memorial contributions may be made to Stevensville United Methodist Church. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Nancy was born in Benton Harbor on July 2, 1936, to Adolph and Edna (Gnewuch) Lindemann. She graduated from Watervliet High School in 1954. Nancy married Gordon Wilson on May 3, 1958, after meeting on a blind date. They celebrated their 61st anniversary on May 3, 2019. Together they spent several winters in Florida and were able to visit many beautiful places in California. Nancy worked at Clark Equipment for seven years as a switchboard operator before moving on to raise her family of three children: Keith, Kevin and Tracy. She began working again in 1971 in food service at Lakeshore Middle School and finally retired in 1998. Nancy volunteered at Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph for 13 years, ending in 2011. She was a member of Stevensville United Methodist Church, where she was also a member of their Old Chimers Bell Choir.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Gordon; children, Keith (Kelly) Wilson of St. Joseph, Kevin Wilson of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., and Tracy Wilson of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Megan Wilson, Emily Wilson, Kendal Wilson and Zachary Schack; two great-granddaughters Ella and Shiloh; and sister-in-law, Carol Lindemann of Dauphin, Pa.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Donald and Thomas.